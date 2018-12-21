Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 9.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 1,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,174 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.93 million, up from 17,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $154.61. About 2.49 million shares traded or 43.70% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD); 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 245.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 13,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $693,000, up from 5,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.59. About 1.17 million shares traded or 3.38% up from the average. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 2.24% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.58 TO $0.64; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M; 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $282,292 activity. 6,900 shares were bought by Culhane Mark, worth $242,258.

More notable recent Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teradata: Waiting For The Cloud Transition Is Risky – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Charles de Vaulx’s IVA Worldwide Fund Takes Stake in Arcos Dorados in 1st Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teradata -1.3% on Q1 beats, downside FY guidance – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2018. More interesting news about Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teradata Is A Company In Transition But It Is Still Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bernstein: Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Positioned To Expand Recurring Revenue Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: March 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold TDC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 114.81 million shares or 2.37% less from 117.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Co owns 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Earnest Limited Liability Corp owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.06% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 30,481 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 977,946 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 440,789 are owned by Parametric Associates Ltd. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Gradient accumulated 243 shares or 0% of the stock. Burney Communication holds 0.09% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) or 39,642 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies has invested 0.04% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Johnson Fin Gp Inc invested in 0% or 200 shares. 19,425 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorporation. 249,176 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 19,139 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC), 6 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Teradata Corporation had 65 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) on Thursday, November 9 with “Sell” rating. As per Wednesday, January 11, the company rating was initiated by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 8 by BMO Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, December 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, August 7. Cowen & Co maintained Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) rating on Thursday, July 27. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $3400 target. Needham initiated Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) on Monday, September 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, November 6. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Summit Research downgraded the shares of TDC in report on Monday, November 9 to “Sell” rating.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 11,032 shares to 788 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “First Potomac co-founders buy back former properties – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on December 17, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $346 Million by US Navy for Virginia-Class Submarine Work – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “As the Pentagon Tightens Its Belt, These Companies Could Get Squeezed – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US Army to Proceed with Iron Fist Light APS Supported by RADA’s Software-Defined Radars – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $19.29 million activity. 77,810 General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares with value of $15.55M were sold by Johnson S. Daniel. 22,500 shares valued at $4.35 million were sold by CASEY JOHN PATRICK on Monday, October 15. Malcolm Mark bought $509,612 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Friday, October 26.