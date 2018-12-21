Towle & Co Trimmed Unisys (UIS) Position; 8 Analysts Covering WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX)

Towle & Co decreased Unisys Corp (UIS) stake by 39.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Towle & Co sold 1.52 million shares as Unisys Corp (UIS)’s stock declined 33.57%. The Towle & Co holds 2.36M shares with $48.13M value, down from 3.88 million last quarter. Unisys Corp now has $566.37M valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 164,481 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has risen 65.86% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNISYS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNISYS AUSTRALIA TO DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT NEW EBIS SYSTEM; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS NAMES MATHEW NEWFIELD AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats; 09/05/2018 – UNISYS : CONTRACT FOR 5.5 YRS, SIX-MONTH BASE PERIOD; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights S; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Surv; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys lnteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers; 29/03/2018 – Unisys Survey of Banking Professionals Finds Digital Transformation in Retail Banking Still Lagging in Key Areas

Among 9 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. WPX Energy had 9 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, August 3. The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, August 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 27 by SunTrust. The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 2. See WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) latest ratings:

30/11/2018 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $19 Initiates Coverage On

27/11/2018 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $27 Initiates Coverage On

28/09/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Initiates Coverage On

20/08/2018 Broker: KLR Group Rating: Buy Old Target: $27 Terminates

06/08/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy New Target: $30 Upgrade

03/08/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14.75 Downgrade

02/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $27 New Target: $28 Maintain

05/07/2018 Broker: TD Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold UIS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 60.18 million shares or 2.60% more from 58.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Comerica National Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 49,421 shares. 3,852 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs. 930,709 are owned by D E Shaw And Com. Macquarie Limited holds 0% or 5,566 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) or 22,999 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has 7.94 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 135,142 are owned by Qs Investors Ltd Llc. Savings Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 652,922 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 7,612 shares. Cordasco Financial Network has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 128,155 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.01% or 241,000 shares in its portfolio.

More recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Unisys Stealth® Wins Latest Cybersecurity Award at the 2018 Tekne Awards – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Unisys Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Unisys Corp. Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 61.71% or $1.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. UIS’s profit will be $34.19 million for 4.14 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Unisys Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.79% EPS growth.

Towle & Co increased Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) stake by 11,790 shares to 398,889 valued at $25.89M in 2018Q3. It also upped Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) stake by 27,710 shares and now owns 1.84M shares. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 2.24M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has risen 0.87% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.54 billion. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Another recent and important WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018.

Since November 8, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $16 activity. Another trade for 1 shares valued at $16 was sold by LOWRIE WILLIAM G.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold WPX Energy, Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 384.07 million shares or 0.78% more from 381.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) reported 0.11% stake. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 521,520 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 650,554 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% or 99,987 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs accumulated 460 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 16,286 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 869 shares. Barclays Public holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 228,454 shares. Arosa Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 415,061 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. 10.30 million were reported by Citadel Advsr Lc. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Art Advisors Limited Co owns 132,166 shares.