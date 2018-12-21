TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) Forms $9.98 Double Top; Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Has 1.02 Sentiment

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) formed double top with $10.68 target or 7.00% above today’s $9.98 share price. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH) has $561.38 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 265,591 shares traded or 274.81% up from the average. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TPGH News: 04/05/2018 – DJ TPG Pace Holdings Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPGH); 20/03/2018 TPG Pace Is Said to Buy EnerVest Shale Assets for $2.7 Billion

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.26, from 2.28 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 59 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 58 decreased and sold their equity positions in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 26.04 million shares, down from 27.29 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 46 Increased: 34 New Position: 25.

Analysts await Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to report earnings on February, 25. FRGI’s profit will be $2.15 million for 48.00 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. The company has market cap of $412.66 million. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. It has a 86.29 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $9.80 million activity.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. holds 7.14% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. for 3.27 million shares. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp owns 367,727 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Capital Management Llc has 1.66% invested in the company for 419,069 shares. The Connecticut-based Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc has invested 1.51% in the stock. Hood River Capital Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 603,150 shares.

The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 352,387 shares traded or 24.07% up from the average. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) has declined 3.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c

