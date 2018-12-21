Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 47.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.15M, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 5.33M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has risen 22.93% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 07/03/2018 – TEVA – NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $2.3 BLN INDEBTEDNESS UNDER U.S. DOLLAR AND JAPANESE YEN TERM LOAN AGREEMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 23/05/2018 – TEVA CONFIRMS SEPT. PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BLN OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BLN BY END OF 2019; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 15/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: TEVA, MON, MU & more; 17/04/2018 – Highmark Inc. Signs Outcomes-Based Agreement with AstraZeneca for Symbicort

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 24.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 125,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 379,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.53M, down from 505,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $83.19. About 563,383 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 35.56% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 41.76% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $577.35 million for 7.21 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering Teva Pharma (NYSE:TEVA), 8 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Teva Pharma had 170 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan reinitiated it with “Overweight” rating and $82.0 target in Monday, August 3 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 15 by Mizuho. RBC Capital Markets maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Monday, October 30 with “Sell” rating. The rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral” on Monday, September 17. The company was initiated on Friday, February 19 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, July 15 to “Neutral”. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 14 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $69 target in Tuesday, May 3 report. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the shares of TEVA in report on Friday, June 16 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, January 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold TSCO shares while 194 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 95.91 million shares or 0.58% less from 96.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co holds 31,004 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated owns 3,136 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn invested in 1,256 shares. Wedgewood Prtn Inc holds 5.82% or 1.28 million shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 19,500 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.27% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.15% or 737,539 shares. Brinker Inc owns 20,818 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp invested in 0.02% or 105,059 shares. 42,364 are held by Nicholas Investment Ptnrs L P. Grimes Inc reported 3,209 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 186,162 shares. Woodstock has 22,163 shares.

Among 32 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Tractor Supply had 110 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, July 27. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of TSCO in report on Thursday, September 8 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 3 with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5400 target in Monday, June 5 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rating on Tuesday, April 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $6400 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, September 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Telsey Advisory given on Thursday, February 1. Wedbush downgraded Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Thursday, January 11 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, October 26. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by Zacks.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 18.68% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $131.84M for 19.26 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.68% EPS growth.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $837.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 18,309 shares to 787,032 shares, valued at $33.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 11,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $22.63 million activity. $1.89M worth of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares were sold by Barbarick Steve K. 6,146 shares valued at $488,607 were sold by Barton Kurt D on Wednesday, July 18. On Thursday, November 8 FRAZELL CHAD MICHAEL sold $1.92M worth of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 19,818 shares. Another trade for 140,709 shares valued at $12.70M was made by SANDFORT GREGORY A on Tuesday, September 4.