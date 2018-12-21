Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 9,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 319,644 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.56M, down from 329,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $98.21. About 62.86M shares traded or 64.51% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 31.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 26,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.71 million, down from 38,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 533,586 shares traded or 35.62% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has declined 1.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 20,900 shares to 31,100 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Smart Global Hldgs Inc.

Among 9 analysts covering MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. MAXIMUS had 39 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 4 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 10 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Thursday, August 6. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, November 9. The company was maintained on Friday, February 9 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 13 by Jefferies. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MMS in report on Wednesday, December 13 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 7 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Wednesday, November 9, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MMS shares while 95 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 0.75% less from 57.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Leuthold Grp Llc reported 77,713 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Td Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 58,800 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 35,569 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 570 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 8,731 shares stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 789,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech holds 12,502 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 12,256 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP invested in 6,686 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 126,097 shares. Cim Mangement reported 0.08% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). West Coast Lc reported 1.47% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 51,375 shares.

Another recent and important MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “MAXIMUS, Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2018.

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMS’s profit will be $51.31M for 19.69 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $8.08 million activity. MONTONI RICHARD A also sold $1.99M worth of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) shares. FRANCIS DAVID sold $397,209 worth of stock or 6,220 shares. The insider Andrekovich Mark sold $548,924.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sterling Investment holds 49,189 shares or 4.09% of its portfolio. Goodman Fincl has 3,113 shares. Monetta Finance Svcs reported 55,000 shares stake. Janney Cap Ltd stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 123,723 shares or 4.33% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 4.95 million shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 162,739 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2.43% or 100,886 shares. Smith Moore has 18,119 shares. 31,484 were accumulated by West Coast Limited Liability Company. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.80M shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Lc invested in 2.61% or 18.77M shares. Claar Ltd holds 9.45% or 179,996 shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 5.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cidel Asset Inc holds 249,253 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc, which manages about $444.11 million and $260.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 28,980 shares to 468,196 shares, valued at $15.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 99,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06 million worth of stock. $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hood Amy. $21.70 million worth of stock was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. 2,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $214,363 were sold by BROD FRANK H.