Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (TRP) by 20.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 84,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 493,184 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.94 million, up from 408,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 1.69 million shares traded or 7.85% up from the average. TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has declined 19.90% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 11/05/2018 – TransCanada withdraws proposal for program for Marketlink oil pipeline; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT MAJOR CHANGE IN THROUGHPUT ON KEYSTONE ONCE PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS REMOVED -CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA: PROJECT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT C$100M; 14/03/2018 – TransCanada Places Cameron Access Project in Service; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 20/04/2018 – TransCanada files for new short-term committed rates for MarketLink shippers; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 30/04/2018 – TransCanada Releases 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 45.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 52,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 166,206 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.83 million, up from 114,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $91.91. About 11.96 million shares traded or 10.84% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 21,742 were reported by Diligent Invsts Ltd Llc. Tirschwell And Loewy Inc holds 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 5,082 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank has invested 1.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bouchey Fincl Grp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,459 shares. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney has 1.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 51,992 shares. Bb&T Limited Com reported 630,626 shares. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Penobscot Invest Company invested in 1.39% or 77,229 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc holds 0.06% or 57,890 shares in its portfolio. Roundview Cap Ltd Co stated it has 29,811 shares. Drexel Morgan And Communication owns 27,404 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.53% or 1.60M shares. 4,400 are owned by Summit Secs Gp Inc Limited Liability Corp. Spinnaker accumulated 41,743 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,220 shares to 105,819 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 78,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,836 shares, and cut its stake in Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Tuesday, September 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Vetr given on Tuesday, August 25. SunTrust maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Tuesday, January 23. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $90.0 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 17. Citigroup maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, December 10 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $85 target in Thursday, April 5 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 19 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, November 10. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $80.0 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, October 22.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. TASTAD CAROLYN M also sold $580,401 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, November 15. On Friday, November 9 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $4.39M. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $499,012 worth of stock or 6,000 shares. Another trade for 1,463 shares valued at $131,509 was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. $926,985 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Majoras Deborah P. Fish Kathleen B also sold $996,196 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, August 29.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 504,068 shares to 634,150 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc by 29,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,630 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).