Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 72.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 2.95M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.04M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $318.29M, up from 4.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 21.20M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 4.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 10,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 244,660 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.89M, up from 233,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 1.03M shares traded. TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has declined 19.90% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO – EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 – CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS IF LNG CANADA GOES AHEAD, MOST SPENDING ON COASTAL GAS LINK PIPELINE TO BE IN 2021, 2022; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q REV. C$3.42B, EST. C$3.21B; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS KEYSTONE XL CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS NEARLY FULLY UTILIZED

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 31 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, August 17. Mizuho maintained the shares of MU in report on Tuesday, May 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 29 by Needham. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, June 21 by UBS. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of MU in report on Thursday, August 20 to “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 6 report. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, September 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 28. Nomura maintained the shares of MU in report on Friday, September 29 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $7.60 million activity. $2.20M worth of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was sold by Thorsen Steven L. JR.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Disappoint – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Sees Choppier Waters Ahead For Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Says To ‘Use Strength As A Selling Opportunity’ – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron Tech: Still Too Early – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron: Ignore The Noise, And Keep Dreaming – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Micron Dump – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capstone Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Intrust National Bank Na accumulated 17,928 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has 146,183 shares. Tyrus Cap Sam invested in 55,000 shares or 5.17% of the stock. Pictet North America stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Eqis Management Inc invested in 117,100 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). James Invest Research holds 376,158 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.08M shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 14.23 million shares. Alexandria Llc accumulated 0.57% or 86,350 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 28,703 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,117 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Communications has invested 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 70,000 shares to 284,133 shares, valued at $22.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 123,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,161 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

More notable recent TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – The Motley Fool” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pembina Pipeline: A Pure Midstream Play In Western Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.ca published: “Should You Buy TransCanada Corp (TSX:TRP) for the 5% Dividend Yield? – The Motley Fool Canada” on November 22, 2018. More interesting news about TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key TransCanada, Enbridge oil pipelines hit by disruptions – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Heavy Canadian crude price has more than doubled since cuts announced – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. TransCanada Corporation had 31 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 4 report. On Wednesday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 2. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, February 9 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of TRP in report on Thursday, January 11 to “Buy” rating. TheStreet downgraded TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) on Saturday, August 15 to “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TRP in report on Monday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Tuesday, September 1. On Wednesday, November 4 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 41,495 shares to 67,754 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,308 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).