Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Travelcenters Of Amer Llc (TA) by 18.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc analyzed 96,500 shares as the company's stock declined 24.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 424,370 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.42 million, down from 520,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Of Amer Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 86,431 shares traded. TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE:TA) has declined 3.64% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 22.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank analyzed 4,490 shares as the company's stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,235 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.09 million, down from 19,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 28.37 million shares traded or 46.41% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500.

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Friday, October 13 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 10 by Standpoint Research. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, September 13 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Monday, October 19 with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. Vetr downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $56.66 target in Thursday, August 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 2. As per Thursday, January 7, the company rating was upgraded by Portales Partners. On Wednesday, October 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year's $1.28 per share.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.69 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Co stated it has 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.13% or 26,080 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Ltd holds 0.91% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 156,520 shares. Schwab Charles accumulated 11.34M shares or 0.54% of the stock. At Bancorporation invested in 0.45% or 57,850 shares. 854,313 are owned by Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.53% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Greenhaven Assocs, a New York-based fund reported 12.35M shares. Country Retail Bank holds 292 shares or 0% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth invested in 12,909 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.05% stake. Harvest Capital Strategies Ltd Company reported 325,000 shares. L And S Advsrs Inc holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 133,535 shares. Bbr Partners Limited Liability stated it has 45,605 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 10,242 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $267.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 295,999 shares to 581,399 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 332,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Since October 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $8.38 million activity.

Analysts await TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by TravelCenters of America LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -850.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.41, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 13.13 million shares or 23.05% more from 10.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Mgmt Lc accumulated 47,804 shares or 0% of the stock. Ckw Finance Grp Incorporated reported 100 shares stake. Ameritas Ptnrs invested 0.02% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Boston Partners owns 313,513 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). 463,193 are held by Southpaw Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Blackrock has 112,221 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.27M shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 23,430 shares. Adirondack Research And Mgmt holds 424,370 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.04% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Sterneck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 418,581 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Macquarie owns 48,101 shares. Falcon Point Limited holds 177,832 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 27,024 shares in its portfolio.