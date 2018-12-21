Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (Call) (RTN) by 750% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.41M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $157.95. About 2.90M shares traded or 46.62% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 23.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 2,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17M, down from 11,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 2.62M shares traded or 50.39% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $2.90 EPS, up 27.19% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.28 per share. TRV’s profit will be $768.16M for 10.11 P/E if the $2.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Travelers Companies goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Stocks We’re Watching Now – The Motley Fool” published on November 21, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “More Skepticism for Travelers Stock as RBC Cuts Rating – Schaeffers Research” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Travelers Establishes Program to Help Customers Address Crumbling Foundations in Connecticut – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,989 shares to 23,603 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Eq (HEDJ) by 5,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon wins $568 million US defense contract: Pentagon – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Time To Buy Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Integrated Defense Systems Secures $114M Contract from US Navy for SPY-6 Integration and Support – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks Facing Big Political Risk in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $8.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:DVN) by 19,800 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (NYSE:SLB) by 38,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,800 shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corp.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $657,854 activity.

