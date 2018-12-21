TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) Forms $50.83 Double Top; Enpro Industries Has 1.17 Sentiment

Enpro Industries Inc (NPO) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 82 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 70 sold and reduced holdings in Enpro Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 19.01 million shares, down from 20.55 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Enpro Industries Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 51 Increased: 56 New Position: 26.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) formed double top with $54.39 target or 7.00% above today’s $50.83 share price. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) has $2.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 544,270 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 4.02% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 6.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.02 per share. THS’s profit will be $53.19 million for 13.38 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.23% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Treehouse Foods had 7 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Friday, August 3 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, November 5. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 12 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan upgraded TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) on Friday, August 3 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Thursday, September 20 with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) rating on Friday, November 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $55 target. The stock of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Credit Suisse.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $191,376 activity. Shares for $191,376 were sold by ONeill Thomas Emmet III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold TreeHouse Foods, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.17 million shares or 4.15% more from 56.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stevens Lp reported 23,431 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc reported 5,186 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 315,848 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp owns 3.24 million shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Utah Retirement System holds 0.01% or 10,100 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Management Corp owns 9,600 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 5.06M shares. Sterling Ltd invested in 0.03% or 70,694 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.02% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Parametric Associate Llc has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 149,851 shares. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 9,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.57. About 175,083 shares traded or 29.16% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) has declined 27.60% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines

EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The companyÂ’s Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; heavy-duty truck wheel-end component systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals for semiconductor manufacturing; and polytetrafluoroethylene products. It has a 15.88 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 3.03% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. for 603,105 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 410,565 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.54% invested in the company for 237,400 shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 1.11% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 152,860 shares.

Analysts await EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 32.84% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NPO’s profit will be $18.45 million for 16.73 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by EnPro Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.56% negative EPS growth.