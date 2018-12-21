Among 2 analysts covering Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ceragon Networks had 2 analyst reports since September 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by Needham. See Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) latest ratings:

28/11/2018 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/09/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $4.5 Upgrade

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) stake by 78.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 11,060 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST)’s stock declined 8.44%. The Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 3,100 shares with $728,000 value, down from 14,160 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New Com now has $86.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $197.13. About 4.25M shares traded or 56.65% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 175,995 were accumulated by American Intl Group Inc Incorporated. Jones Financial Lllp has 26,371 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.46% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Confluence Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 12,000 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York holds 0.05% or 1,695 shares in its portfolio. National Asset accumulated 4,315 shares. Inv Of Virginia Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,140 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Colony Gru Limited Co has 15,024 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Thompson Mngmt holds 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,060 shares. Scholtz And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,425 shares. Agf Invs holds 1.07% or 451,967 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 485,129 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $18.46 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $707,430 was sold by MEISENBACH JOHN W. LAZARUS FRANZ E had sold 23,000 shares worth $5.22 million. The insider Vachris Roland Michael sold 6,600 shares worth $1.49M. On Monday, July 23 the insider Murphy James P. sold $3.29 million. $5.03M worth of stock was sold by JELINEK W CRAIG on Monday, October 29. 2,049 shares were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M, worth $458,976 on Monday, October 22. $945,940 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares were sold by GALANTI RICHARD A.

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased Emergent Biosolution (NYSE:EBS) stake by 4,897 shares to 111,214 valued at $7.32M in 2018Q3. It also upped Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) stake by 4,500 shares and now owns 12,200 shares. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $257 target in Friday, October 5 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, September 17. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, September 14 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 5 report. Raymond James maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $225 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 17 report. Wells Fargo maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 7 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, September 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Robert W. Baird.

The stock increased 1.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 420,487 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has risen 94.44% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018