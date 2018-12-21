Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp Del Com (HRS) by 45.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $134.54. About 1.31M shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 22/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Andy Harris Announces Carroll County Town Hall; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial A3 Rating To Harris County Mud 278, Tx’s Series 2018 Goult; 25/04/2018 – David Harris Joins Mizuho in Convertible Bonds and Seiichi Matsunaga Transfers to New York; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: After Reports of Open Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Investigation, Harris and Klobuchar Encourage FTC to; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Harris Corporation’s Sr. Unsecured Debt Issuance ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Harris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Politico Huddle: TIMING OF TARIFFS ANNOUNCEMENT UNCLEAR — Exclusive sit-down with Kamala Harris — 2018 THE NEW YEAR OF THE; 15/05/2018 – Epsilor Awarded Contract to Deliver Rechargeable Batteries for Harris Falcon Radios to South East Asian Army; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded $161 Million F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; Recognized for 20 years of 100% On-Time Deliveries; 03/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Senators Demand Answers on the EPA’s Move to Gut Vehicle Emissions Standards

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 5,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,226 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.21 million, up from 206,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $60.98. About 5.55M shares traded or 15.23% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $905.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Co (NYSE:SF) by 169,185 shares to 273,795 shares, valued at $14.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambarella Inc F (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 129,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,685 shares, and cut its stake in Carter Inc Com (NYSE:CRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold HRS shares while 204 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 96.73 million shares or 2.18% less from 98.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) for 275,059 shares. Texas-based King Luther Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Schwab Charles Invest Incorporated has 465,370 shares. Ima Wealth Inc reported 0.96% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,875 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.15% invested in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) for 91,601 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation owns 202 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Exchange Mgmt Inc has 0.08% invested in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc reported 0.01% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 161,888 shares stake. Parsec Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Gsa Cap Llp reported 15,912 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 35,495 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.08% or 560 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS).

Among 13 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Harris had 47 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, September 8. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Barclays Capital. Seaport Global maintained the shares of HRS in report on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, November 1. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, November 1. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 8 report.

More notable recent Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “US Army Awards Harris Corporation Nearly $218 Million Contract to Provide Wideband Satellite Communications Mission Support – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “SpaceX to launch Lockheed-built (NYSE: LMT) GPS III satellite with Harris Corp. tech (NYSE: HRS) from Cape Canaveral – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “7 things to know today and Disney’s limited-time foodie experiences for December – Orlando Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “E-warfare and robots: Harris Corp.’s $125M R&D investment will create high-wage jobs here – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Air Force Concerns, Pentagon Says Space Force Is Affordable – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $19.39 million activity. Another trade for 45,800 shares valued at $7.47 million was sold by FOX SHELDON J. ZOISS EDWARD J had sold 26,311 shares worth $4.28 million. MIKUEN SCOTT T had sold 3,903 shares worth $627,407 on Wednesday, September 12. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider Taylor Todd A. sold $3.03M.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,224 shares to 81,712 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,419 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $12.09 million activity. JAKOBSEN HENNING I sold $68,060 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, September 11. MOISON FRANCK J also sold $978,572 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, August 13. HICKEY DENNIS J also sold $7.89M worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, August 14. Shotts Philip G. sold $1.11M worth of stock or 17,000 shares. On Monday, July 16 Marsili Daniel B sold $1.28 million worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 19,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blue Fincl Incorporated owns 20,193 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Lc has invested 1.32% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Lincoln Capital Ltd has 0.37% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Weybosset Research Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.61% or 67,748 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation invested in 1.55 million shares. Df Dent Co Inc owns 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 12,125 shares. Bokf Na reported 213,924 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 1.31M shares. Sandhill Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 9,158 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 11,778 are owned by Grimes And Communications. 28,672 were accumulated by Amica Mutual. Beach Invest Counsel Pa invested 0.34% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mirae Asset Invs Limited invested in 56,054 shares. S&T Savings Bank Pa owns 31,299 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 85 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, May 25. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, October 28 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 20. On Monday, January 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by S&P Research on Monday, November 2. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, May 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, October 30. The rating was downgraded by Sterne Agee CRT to “Neutral” on Friday, February 26. B. Riley & Co maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Friday, October 28 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of CL in report on Monday, October 29 to “Underweight” rating.

More news for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Colgate-Palmolive: Take Profits Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “Itâ€™s Too Late to Sell Alphabet Stock Now – Investorplace.com” and published on November 26, 2018 is yet another important article.