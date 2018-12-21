Tributary Capital Management Llc increased Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) stake by 14.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc acquired 61,482 shares as Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 496,775 shares with $10.80M value, up from 435,293 last quarter. Angiodynamics Inc now has $722.02M valuation. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 211,505 shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has risen 22.59% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO); 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN

SHUN TAK HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SHTGF) had an increase of 2.28% in short interest. SHTGF’s SI was 5.47M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.28% from 5.35M shares previously. It closed at $0.302 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $41,747 activity. 1,939 AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares with value of $41,747 were sold by Greiner Michael.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.49, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 12 investors sold ANGO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 3.08% more from 35.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,812 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 55,749 shares. Kennedy owns 370,927 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Campbell & Communication Adviser Limited Liability accumulated 0.28% or 18,611 shares. Broadfin Limited Liability Company reported 0.92% stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 49,361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Llc holds 44,685 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 169 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP holds 0.03% or 65,235 shares. Sun Life Financial invested in 0.04% or 10,472 shares. Gamco Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 34,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake.

Shun Tak Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property, transportation, hospitality, and investment businesses in Hong Kong, Macau, and internationally. The company has market cap of $938.97 million. It develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial properties; offers property management services for residential, commercial, and industrial properties; and provides a range of property cleaning, and retail and institutional laundry services. It has a 6.86 P/E ratio. The firm also offers passenger sea travel services across destinations within the Pearl River Delta connecting cities, such as Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Macau, Nansha, and Shekou under the TurboJET brand name.