Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 25.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 142,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 690,916 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.89M, up from 548,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 393,209 shares traded or 44.78% up from the average. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 28.84% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 12/05/2018 – New president calls on people to transform Sierra Leone; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 03/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $195M-$203M; 09/05/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 1Q NET REV. R$89.1M; 08/03/2018 – Sierra Pacific Mortgage Sponsors The Center for Violence Free Relationships 2018 Gala; 09/05/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 1Q EBITDA R$50M; 06/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Hopes Election Can Move Nation Past Its Misfortunes; 05/03/2018 OSAC: Security Alert: Freetown (Sierra Leone), Election Day Traffic Restrictions on March 7; 24/05/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 2.234B Leones 91-day Bills at Yield 7.34%; 09/05/2018 – Strategy Analytics: SimCom No.1 Cellular IoT Module Vendor in 2017, but Sierra Wireless leads in End User Value and Market Alignment

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 0.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 782 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,494 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.94M, down from 102,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $10.23 during the last trading session, reaching $358.21. About 10 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 5,558 shares to 106,132 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 117,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 802,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Among 25 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Equinix had 84 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. On Thursday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 9 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 27 by Credit Suisse. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, May 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 23 by Canaccord Genuity. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, November 2 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $475.0 target in Thursday, February 15 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 2 report.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $4.73 million activity. TAYLOR KEITH D had sold 2,000 shares worth $863,293. Lee Yau Tat sold 2,792 shares worth $1.07 million. 280 shares were sold by Meyers Charles J, worth $124,079.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Avenir Corporation invested in 0.16% or 3,313 shares. Moreover, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America has 3.35% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 4,115 were accumulated by Fagan Associates. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Next Financial Gru has 150 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Com owns 700 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Everence Cap Management Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gagnon Securities Ltd Co holds 1.73% or 17,368 shares in its portfolio. 4,630 are held by Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership. 10,269 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.1% stake. First Trust Advsrs L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 231,717 shares. Three Peaks Capital Management Ltd holds 0.76% or 8,603 shares. Fmr Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.63 million shares. Moreover, Ca has 0.07% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $482.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 156,072 shares to 959,902 shares, valued at $14.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 187,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Among 14 analysts covering Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Sierra Wireless had 48 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. TD Securities initiated the shares of SWIR in report on Tuesday, May 30 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 7 report. As per Thursday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, November 1 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 21 by Scotia Capital. The stock of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 19 by Northland. The company was maintained on Friday, August 7 by Canaccord Genuity. On Monday, March 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. The stock of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) earned “Market Perform” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, August 7. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, November 6 by RBC Capital Markets.