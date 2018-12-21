Trigran Investments Inc decreased Surmodics Inc (SRDX) stake by 36.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Trigran Investments Inc sold 419,735 shares as Surmodics Inc (SRDX)’s stock declined 27.43%. The Trigran Investments Inc holds 723,724 shares with $54.03 million value, down from 1.14M last quarter. Surmodics Inc now has $672.71 million valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.21. About 111,413 shares traded or 16.82% up from the average. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has risen 86.60% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 86.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 14/05/2018 – SURMODICS SEES 49C PER SHARE CHARGE TO 3Q EARNINGS; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS GETS 501(K) CLEARANCE FOR BALLOON DILATION CATHETER; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance Of A New .018″ Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 16/03/2018 Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF A NEW .018” LOW-PROFILE PTA; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets From Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Pdt Solutions Portfolio; 14/05/2018 – SURMODICS BUYS THROMBECTOMY TECH ASSETS FROM EMBOLITECH,; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Adj Loss/Shr 6c-Adj EPS 9c Vs. Previous Guidance of Adj Loss/Shr 20c-Adj EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Surmodics 2Q Adj EPS 7c

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Bottomline Technologies Delinc (EPAY) stake by 2.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 4,462 shares as Bottomline Technologies Delinc (EPAY)’s stock declined 26.31%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 208,310 shares with $15.15M value, down from 212,772 last quarter. Bottomline Technologies Delinc now has $1.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 315,094 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 48.19% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 110.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Surmodics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.00% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $3.24 million activity. $127,543 worth of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares were sold by Stich Joseph J.. Sutton Gregg S had sold 14,824 shares worth $1.10M. KNIGHT SUSAN E had sold 6,000 shares worth $437,580. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider Maharaj Gary R sold $397,996.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.85 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 11 investors sold SRDX shares while 36 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 10.93 million shares or 2.73% less from 11.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,512 shares. Northern stated it has 189,818 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 7,688 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd owns 253 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 13,814 are owned by Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Co owns 11,185 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 8,803 shares. Moreover, Secor Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 6,182 shares. American International Grp Incorporated invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Bogle Investment Management Limited Partnership De reported 0.33% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn accumulated 173,766 shares. Art Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) or 19,347 shares. Mairs holds 0% or 3,300 shares.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased Ultra Petroleum Corp stake by 1.21 million shares to 15.31M valued at $17.15M in 2018Q3. It also upped Akamai Technologies Com (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 71,112 shares and now owns 1.65M shares. Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:UBNT) was raised too.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 selling transactions for $6.72 million activity. $311,629 worth of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) was sold by Kelly John Francis on Wednesday, August 15. Shares for $397,865 were sold by SAVORY NIGEL K on Monday, September 10. D’Amato Ken had sold 2,000 shares worth $127,000 on Thursday, August 23. $316,250 worth of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) was sold by LEATHE JEFFREY C. $277,338 worth of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) shares were sold by Booth Richard Douglas. Shares for $164,350 were sold by Robinson Benjamin E III. DELUCA NORMAN J sold $484,337 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 16 investors sold EPAY shares while 88 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.64% less from 39.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 25,993 shares. 41 are held by Massmutual Company Fsb Adv. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na invested in 3,599 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0% or 7,661 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 25,331 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 9,704 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh reported 276,178 shares. Mig Capital Lc reported 4.62% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Moreover, Patten has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 267 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 19,421 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 3,347 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

Among 4 analysts covering Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bottomline Technologies had 4 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 10 report. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, August 10 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, November 12 the stock rating was upgraded by First Analysis to “Strong Buy”.