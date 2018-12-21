Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 43,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.72M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 455,805 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 34.73% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 60.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 20,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,684 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.30M, up from 34,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.3. About 2.76 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 140 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Callahan Advisors Ltd Co has 0.41% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 22,065 shares. Fragasso Group invested 0.39% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). L S Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 13,089 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 343,388 shares. Hikari Power Ltd stated it has 84,650 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 871 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Com accumulated 1.35% or 87,124 shares. Ci Invests reported 5.40M shares or 6.41% of all its holdings. 1,973 were accumulated by North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation. Intrust Retail Bank Na accumulated 19,932 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Dorsey And Whitney Comm Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 8,480 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) accumulated 25,299 shares.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $832.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com (NYSE:CMS) by 10,142 shares to 44,621 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc Com (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,860 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $528.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 12,645 shares to 466,306 shares, valued at $31.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 34,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

