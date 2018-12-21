Truenorth Inc increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 12.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Truenorth Inc acquired 864 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 4.42%. The Truenorth Inc holds 7,938 shares with $3.21 million value, up from 7,074 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $38.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $356.23. About 852,379 shares traded or 15.70% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has risen 1.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) had a decrease of 5.88% in short interest. SJI’s SI was 4.70 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 5.88% from 4.99 million shares previously. With 547,000 avg volume, 9 days are for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)’s short sellers to cover SJI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 1.03 million shares traded or 65.00% up from the average. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has declined 8.42% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29

Among 8 analysts covering Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Regeneron had 11 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 6. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Friday, August 3. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Buy” on Wednesday, June 27. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 14 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, October 11. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 3 by Robert W. Baird.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $74.63 million activity. BROWN MICHAEL S also sold $784,524 worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on Thursday, September 27. $42.52M worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shares were sold by Sanofi. VAGELOS P ROY had sold 6 shares worth $2,294. The insider GOLDSTEIN JOSEPH L sold $1.09 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 39 investors sold REGN shares while 173 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 70.41 million shares or 0.23% more from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brinker Cap reported 13,550 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.6% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 12,613 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability reported 684 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.07% or 35,735 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,161 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aimz Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 9,630 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 71,522 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 6,359 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 0.05% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Shine Inv Advisory Services reported 0.03% stake. Loomis Sayles Lp holds 2.65% or 3.35 million shares in its portfolio. Quantbot LP reported 1,061 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 32 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 18,582 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $385,774 activity. The insider Holzer Sunita bought $49,317. HIGGINS WALTER M bought $137,318 worth of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) on Friday, December 14. The insider RENNA MICHAEL J bought $99,892.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.25, from 2.22 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold South Jersey Industries, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 69.06 million shares or 2.03% less from 70.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 57,133 shares. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Old Republic accumulated 0.71% or 697,000 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 22,566 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 46,658 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Bankshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,166 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 73,231 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 644,155 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 6,677 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 55,080 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 120,054 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Company reported 50,075 shares stake. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 18,335 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related services and products. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. The firm engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It currently has negative earnings. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial clients on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.