Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 2.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 1,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,852 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.88M, down from 62,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $215.51. About 1.80 million shares traded or 52.63% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Rl Est Equity (ARE) by 8.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 3,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.14 million, up from 37,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Rl Est Equity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $115.9. About 766,248 shares traded or 14.39% up from the average. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has declined 1.88% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S

More important recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Short list of expected dividend hikes next week – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “BD Announces Completion Of Enterprise Level Cybersecurity Assessment From UL – PRNewswire”, Gurufocus.com published: “MS Global Franchise Fund’s Top 5 Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Intuitive Surgical, Coherent, Jabil, Becton, Dickinson, IHS Markit, and Grand Canyon Education with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $749.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,011 shares to 248,268 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 8,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has 0.25% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 96,012 shares. Next Gru Inc reported 306 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sfe Counsel, California-based fund reported 23,671 shares. Agf Invs accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,529 are held by Davis R M. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa holds 1.31% or 3,165 shares. Comerica Secs Inc invested in 2,090 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 3,924 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Richard C Young & Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc invested in 0.25% or 900,452 shares. Martingale Asset Lp invested in 81,869 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada stated it has 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First City Management Inc has 4,378 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.09% or 2,223 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Limited Liability Co reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.75M for 20.25 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $18.75 million activity. Shares for $511,328 were sold by Bodner Charles R. $9.96 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was sold by RING TIMOTHY M. Lim James C had sold 5,189 shares worth $1.26 million. 5,243 shares were sold by Polen Thomas E Jr, worth $1.28M on Monday, November 19. FORLENZA VINCENT A also sold $3.18 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Wednesday, November 14. Another trade for 4,530 shares valued at $1.07 million was sold by Mas Ribo Alberto.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, September 23 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $245 target in Friday, November 3 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, July 10 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, October 24 report. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, January 5. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 4 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, June 21.

Among 9 analysts covering Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. had 27 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 8 by Mizuho. Citigroup maintained the shares of ARE in report on Monday, November 13 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, August 20, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $120.0 target in Monday, January 8 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 17. Barclays Capital maintained Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) rating on Tuesday, July 18. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, January 30 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 21 by Evercore. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of ARE in report on Tuesday, October 13 to “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 22 report.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $11.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ft Emg Mkt Alphadx Etf (FEM) by 22,844 shares to 86,893 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,202 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc A.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $12.17 million activity. MARCUS JOEL S had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.25M on Friday, November 30. Ryan Daniel J also sold $1.20 million worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares. Shares for $386,010 were sold by Freire Maria C. 10,000 shares valued at $1.28M were sold by Andrews Thomas J on Tuesday, August 28. $623,350 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was sold by Moglia Peter M. Cain James P had sold 450 shares worth $55,004.