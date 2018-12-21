Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 6,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.79% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $326,000, down from 13,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Otter Tail Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 100,035 shares traded or 37.69% up from the average. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 5.89% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Company requests rate review in South Dakota; 19/04/2018 – Yamaha Announces Power Assist Electric Bicycles on Display at Sea Otter Classic; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $1.90 TO $2.05, EST. $1.93; 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 17/05/2018 – UBS Fights Harry the Otter for Soccer Prediction Crown; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: Governor Otter Signs Proclamation Designating April as Financial Literacy Month! 2018; 02/04/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q EPS 66c

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 143.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 28,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 48,362 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.91 million, up from 19,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $104.98. About 11.61 million shares traded or 106.04% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Among 3 analysts covering Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Otter Tail had 6 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks upgraded Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) rating on Tuesday, August 11. Zacks has “Hold” rating and $31 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Sidoti on Monday, January 8. The firm has “Sell” rating by Williams Capital Group given on Thursday, May 31. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 14 by Zacks. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 6 by Williams Capital Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 6 investors sold OTTR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 16.83 million shares or 0.91% more from 16.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn accumulated 91 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Lc has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Optimum Investment Advsr reported 600 shares stake. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) owns 10,132 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 40,844 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gp holds 0% or 26,145 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 616 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 18,203 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Murphy Capital Management invested 0.03% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). 320,685 are owned by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants has invested 0.02% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 29,485 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 31,150 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 75,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $955.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 8,010 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $138,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,423 shares, and cut its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.82 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Smith Moore stated it has 16,873 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 3,128 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Prentiss Smith And Company stated it has 1,178 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 270,118 shares. Verus Fincl Prtn holds 2,621 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Company has 0.72% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 210,221 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Osterweis Capital Management Inc invested in 0.03% or 3,807 shares. Novare Mngmt Lc reported 51,913 shares stake. Suntrust Banks has 0.76% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ssi Invest Management Inc invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

