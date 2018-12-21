TrustCoin (TRST) fell down -2.13% in 24 hours

It was bad day for TrustCoin (TRST), as it declined by $-0.0002245744 or -2.13%, touching $0.0102945368. Global Crypto Analysts believe that TrustCoin (TRST) is looking for the $0.01132399048 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.0235943053390091. The highest price was $0.0105631 and lowest of $0.0101741464 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0105191112. It last traded at Liqui exchange.

For a month, TrustCoin (TRST) tokens went down -24.86% from $0.0137 for coin. For 100 days TRST is down -47.10% from $0.01946. It traded at $0.08083 200 days ago. TrustCoin (TRST) has 100.00M coins mined with the market cap $1.03M. It has 100.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 07/12/2016. The Crypto TRST has proof type and operates under algorithm.

WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates.

TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products.