Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 15.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 272,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.73 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 2.18 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has declined 41.22% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 04/05/2018 – KPMG Dumped by Sibanye as South Africa Troubles Mount (Correct); 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Dismisses ‘Unwarranted’ Debt Fears, Backs Lonmin Deal; 12/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS EXOR INCREASED STAKE IN COMPANY TO 5.4%; 04/05/2018 – Three Workers Still Missing at Sibanye Gold Mine After Four Die; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Searches for Seven Workers at South Africa Gold Mine; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS UNDERGROUND PROBE TO TAKE 1 WEEK; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE DRDGOLD APPROVE TRANSACTION W/ SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Proposed Acquisition of Lonmin Proceeding According to Plan; 14/05/2018 – LONMIN SAYS SIBANYE TRANSACTION `IS PROGRESSING ON SCEDULE’; 18/05/2018 – SIBANYE CEO EXPECTS STRONG RAND TO DELAY DEBT REDUCTION TO UPPER END OF 2-4 YEAR TARGET

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Perficient Inc. (PRFT) by 7.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 27,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,013 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.77M, down from 356,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $704.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 177,732 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 25.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 14/05/2018 – Perficient Digital Receives Internet Advertising Competition Award for the Jackson Energy Authority; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perficient Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRFT); 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT RAISES YEAR REV. & ADJUSTED EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.44-Adj EPS $1.54; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M; 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.)

More notable recent Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Perficient Acquires Stone Temple Consulting – Business Wire” on July 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Perficient, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) CEO Jeffrey Davis on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Perficient announces pricing of convertible notes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Perficient Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Analysts await Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. PRFT’s profit will be $10.29M for 17.13 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Perficient, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 7 investors sold PRFT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.33 million shares or 0.16% less from 27.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.05% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 24,543 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 18,764 shares in its portfolio. Davidson Kempner Lp holds 47,800 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). First Trust LP accumulated 39,190 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 36,158 shares stake. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Granahan Inv Mgmt Incorporated Ma has invested 0.2% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Usa Fincl Portformulas accumulated 21,165 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 164,517 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 15,300 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated accumulated 197 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 85,969 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $1.15 million activity. DAVIS JEFFREY S had sold 45,581 shares worth $1.20M. KACKLEY JAMES R bought $25,160 worth of stock.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 11,126 shares to 23,112 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 19,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Retrophin I (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Among 6 analysts covering Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Perficient had 14 analyst reports since November 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the shares of PRFT in report on Friday, November 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 1 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 11 by Maxim Group. SunTrust maintained Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) rating on Monday, April 23. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $2800 target. As per Friday, April 6, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 11 by Maxim Group. The company was maintained on Friday, November 3 by Maxim Group. The stock of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by SunTrust. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Friday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 1.

Among 5 analysts covering Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Sibanye Gold had 8 analyst reports since December 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, December 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup downgraded the shares of SBGL in report on Wednesday, June 27 to “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 26 to “Buy”. The stock of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, July 1. As per Friday, October 13, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, March 15, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. On Friday, February 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, August 28.