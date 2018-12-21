Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 650.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 12,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 14,400 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.26M, up from 1,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $144.52. About 1.57 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 16.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 3,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 19,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.10M, down from 23,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $109.32. About 6.67 million shares traded or 40.95% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 32.86% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company: Form 10-Q; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $17.92 million activity. HIGGINS ARTHUR J had sold 8,700 shares worth $1.30 million on Monday, August 27. Shares for $6.41M were sold by BAKER DOUGLAS M JR. Another trade for 11,800 shares valued at $1.77M was sold by Brown Darrell R. The insider Berger Larry L sold 9,317 shares worth $1.43M. $450,884 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was sold by BILLER LESLIE S. Another trade for 9,800 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by Mulhere Timothy P on Thursday, September 6.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within News Corporation, DURECT, Ecolab, MiX Telematics, Ship Finance International, and BCE â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “8,545 Reasons to Closely Watch These 2 Oil Stocks in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Ecolab buying U.K.’s Bioquell – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (ECL) Reports Offer to Acquire Bioquell PLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ECL shares while 313 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 206.81 million shares or 1.80% less from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Westpac Banking Corporation holds 16,949 shares. Connable Office Inc holds 13,434 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 502,247 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.11% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 41,696 shares. Signature Mngmt invested in 1,819 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Accredited Invsts has 2,240 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & holds 10,009 shares. The New York-based Counsel Limited has invested 4.94% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 16,296 were reported by Hikari Tsushin Incorporated. First Personal, North Carolina-based fund reported 218 shares. Cap Glob holds 991,344 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 387,335 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $526.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,377 shares to 1,666 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 16,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,100 shares, and cut its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Ecolab had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 26 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, February 22 with “Neutral”. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Friday, January 5, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, January 24. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $137 target. Nomura maintained the stock with “Reduce” rating in Monday, August 22 report. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold LLY shares while 399 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 794.28 million shares or 1.80% less from 808.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisade Asset Limited holds 25,359 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management owns 28,744 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Inc invested 0.36% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cadence Bank & Trust Na accumulated 19,584 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Ftb invested 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Pa holds 0.1% or 11,505 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc holds 2.86% or 23,195 shares. Parkside State Bank And Trust reported 3,959 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 39,656 were reported by Pggm. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 78,438 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsr holds 0.06% or 9,995 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest, Guernsey-based fund reported 9,844 shares. Barr E S And invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 3.69 million are held by Swiss Savings Bank.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 19.30% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.34B for 20.10 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Eli Lilly and Company had 123 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities initiated the shares of LLY in report on Friday, December 18 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 9 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Monday, June 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 16 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by Jefferies. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 12 report. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 28 by Leerink Swann. On Friday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Wednesday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $78 target. As per Tuesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.