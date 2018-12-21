Immersion Corp (IMMR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.16, from 2.29 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 51 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 45 sold and reduced their holdings in Immersion Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 21.00 million shares, down from 21.60 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Immersion Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 27 Increased: 30 New Position: 21.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 73.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 21,407 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock declined 15.07%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 7,681 shares with $402,000 value, down from 29,088 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $212.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.49M shares traded or 132.79% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Faces Nasty Fine — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Settlement May Include Scrutiny of Compensation to Workers Responsible for Bank’s Sales Practices; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Mike Loughlin Announced His Plans to Retire as Chief Risk Officer in 2018; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mitchem Sees No ‘Wholesale Shift’ from Equities (Video); 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Expects to Manage Under Fed Asset Cap for First Part of 2019; 17/04/2018 – The Tornado News: #BREAKING: Jennifer Riordan, Vice President of community relations at Wells Fargo in New Mexico is among the; 04/05/2018 – Matt Egan: Breaking: #WellsFargo agrees to pay $480 million to settle claims it misled shareholders about fake account scandal; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo reportedly pocketed fire and police department pension fund fee rebates

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Profund Advsrs Lc stated it has 139,408 shares. Willis Inv Counsel stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ipswich Invest Mngmt Communication Incorporated holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 15,852 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Partners Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.66% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Vantage Inv Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 85,891 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Com has 0.67% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 260,572 shares. Madison Investment Hldg Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 385,999 shares. Cetera Ltd Llc reported 35,140 shares. 35,972 were reported by Dean Associate Ltd Company. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,101 shares. Park National Oh owns 60,847 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,891 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.4% or 56,819 shares in its portfolio.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 6,659 shares to 8,568 valued at $2.24M in 2018Q3. It also upped American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 6,024 shares and now owns 7,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60B for 9.48 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wells Fargo had 9 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Wood. BMO Capital Markets maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 2 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, December 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Macquarie Research. Nomura maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, October 15. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $63 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.87 million activity. Modjtabai Avid had sold 100,000 shares worth $5.87M.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $424,885 activity.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $255.67 million. The Company’s technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. It has a 5.68 P/E ratio. The firm offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 519,352 shares traded or 87.37% up from the average. Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has risen 20.98% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500.

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 8.96% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation for 4.78 million shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 1.27 million shares or 8.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shannon River Fund Management Llc has 2.52% invested in the company for 1.50 million shares. The Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has invested 0.5% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 71,782 shares.

Analysts await Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.19 EPS, up 32.14% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by Immersion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% negative EPS growth.