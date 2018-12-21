SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD (OTCMKTS:SHPHF) had a decrease of 1.17% in short interest. SHPHF’s SI was 85.80 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.17% from 86.81 million shares previously. It closed at $0.21 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Twelve Seas Investment Company UNIT EXP 062123 (TWLVU) formed double top with $11.05 target or 8.00% above today’s $10.23 share price. Twelve Seas Investment Company UNIT EXP 062123 (TWLVU) has $65.92 million valuation. It closed at $10.23 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. The firm offers cardio-cerebral vascular system, nervous system, metabolism, anti-infective, and oncology drugs in various formulations and dosages, as well as digestive, CNS, and other drugs. It has a 9.55 P/E ratio. It also engages in the marketing of pharmaceutical products; manufacture of pharmaceutical materials; project preparation for the manufacture of pharmaceutical products; sale of medical supplies and medical appliances; promotion of technology and consulting; and construction of medical projects, as well as the provision of information support, research and development, technology and consulting, and general hospital services.