Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOXA) by 175% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.55M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.61. About 7.44M shares traded. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 10/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION CONFIRMS UNANNOUNCED INSPECTIONS AT THE PREMISES OF COMPANIES ACTIVE IN THE DISTRIBUTION OF MEDIA RIGHTS LINKED TO SPORTS EVENTS IN SEVERAL MEMBER STATES; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO BUY SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT SAID TO HOLD NON-VOTING SHARES, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX -BLOOMBERG CITING; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Revenue Falls Without Super Bowl Boost; 15/05/2018 – Fox News, 21st Century Fox Settle Discrimination Suits With 18 Ex-Employees; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT WILL CEASE TO APPLY INCLUDING OBLIGATION ON 21CF TO PAY A BREAK FEE OF £200 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Unit of Murdoch’s Fox says cooperating with Brussels inspection; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Kaman Corp Cl A (KAMN) by 22.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,517 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.64M, up from 56,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Kaman Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 112,176 shares traded. Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) has declined 7.69% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical KAMN News: 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 AEROSPACE SALES OF $750.0 MLN TO $780.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $35.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP – REVISED 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kaman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAMN); 02/04/2018 – KAMAN DISTRIBUTION GROUP SAYS BRYAN LARSON APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTION SALES OF $1,110.0 MLN TO $1,160.0 MLN; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 16.79% STAKE IN KAMAN CORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 46C; 07/05/2018 – Kaman 1Q EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $238.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8,390 shares to 4,141 shares, valued at $509,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,796 shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $8.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Tr (NYSE:PLD) by 53,677 shares to 576,231 shares, valued at $39.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,052 shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang La Salle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

