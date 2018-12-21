Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Twentyfirst Cen Fox B (FOX) by 0.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 64,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 21.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $975.11M, up from 21.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Twentyfirst Cen Fox B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 6.80 million shares traded or 35.88% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) has risen 45.16% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.16% the S&P500.

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 8,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 66,041 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.38M, down from 74,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 7.06 million shares traded or 62.28% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 14 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 30 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Monday, November 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, July 6. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 7 by S&P Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, November 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Monday, December 12. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 3 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will PepsiCo’s New CEO Radically Alter Its Strategy? – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Pepsi Does – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Keeping on truckin’: DHL seeks to counter driver shortages – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Spanos Mike sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26 million. $18.53M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was sold by Khan Mehmood. Narasimhan Laxman sold $587,364 worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, October 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 1,833 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Com invested in 110 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability reported 554 shares or 0% of all its holdings. House Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 55,354 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Frontier Inv Mngmt Communications holds 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3,779 shares. The Illinois-based Country Trust Savings Bank has invested 0.98% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Papp L Roy And Assoc has invested 1.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Opus Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 55,000 shares. Arcadia Invest Corp Mi holds 10,850 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 41,245 are owned by Kidder Stephen W. Boston Research & Management owns 35,908 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or reported 60,107 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability holds 78,442 shares. Spears Abacus Lc has 17,760 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 18.41 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trump says trade agreement will make GM ‘uncomfortable’ moving to Mexico -Fox – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Did Twitter (TWTR) Stock Drop Thursday? – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cooper Tire to Expand in Asia With New Location in Vietnam – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Navistar (NAV) Q4 Earnings Drive Past Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 22,446 shares to 15.47M shares, valued at $1.29B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 813,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.28M shares, and cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).