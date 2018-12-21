Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh (UGLD) by 103.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 92,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $727,000, up from 45,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 15,963 shares traded. VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN (NASDAQ:UGLD) has declined 10.34% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500.

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 9.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.54 million, up from 24,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $177.34. About 105,618 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.72M shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $8.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 101,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.71M shares, and cut its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB).

Among 15 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Friday, April 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, July 27. Maxim Group upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 1 report. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, July 26, the company rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Thursday, November 1 with “Market Outperform”. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, April 28. On Thursday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. As per Monday, June 20, the company rating was initiated by Pacific Crest. On Monday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold TYL shares while 85 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 33.39 million shares or 1.65% less from 33.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rgm Cap Limited has 6.24% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Cwm Ltd reported 113 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.18% or 31,106 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Bradford & Associate Inc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Earnest Prtn Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 11 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 3,204 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 9,436 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 31,336 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Lc reported 1,142 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 0.01% or 15,061 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Sq Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 843,954 shares or 6.38% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 9,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 3,604 shares.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tyler Technologies to Provide Odyssey Case Manager Solution to Bell County, Texas – Business Wire” on November 27, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies’ Socrata Connected Government Cloud Solution to Help Manage Bay Area Transportation Data – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tyler Technologies Expands Presence in Northern Tier Pennsylvania Counties with New World Public Safety Solutions – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies Enhances eFileTexas and re:SearchTX Portals to Protect Sensitive Case Information – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies to Provide Consolidated Public Safety Solutions to Washington State’s BiPIN Consortium – Business Wire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $39.97 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $1.00M was sold by Cline Brenda A. King Luther Jr sold 275 shares worth $53,154. WOMBLE DUSTIN R also sold $1.84 million worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares. MARR JOHN S JR also sold $5.57M worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares. Pope Daniel M had sold 2,000 shares worth $482,595 on Friday, August 24. Carter Glenn A also sold $296,937 worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares.