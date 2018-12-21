Shayne & Co decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 35.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co sold 59,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.98% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 109,796 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.76 million, down from 169,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 1.55 million shares traded or 21.35% up from the average. USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) has risen 17.80% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not a fan of building materials company USG’s board of directors; 10/04/2018 – IKnauf Says USG Board Rejected Offer Without Engaging in ‘Meaningful Discussions’; 01/05/2018 – USG Bd Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 12/04/2018 – Buffett to Rebuff USG Board Slate as Berkshire Seeks Exit (Video); 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 40C; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF ISSUES OPEN LETTER TO USG SHAREHOLDERS, URGES THEM TO VOTE AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES TODAY; 07/05/2018 – Greenhaven Associates Inc. Exits Position in USG; 08/03/2018 USG Corporation Hosts Inaugural Investor Day; 30/04/2018 – ISS Indicates That USG Should Consider the Publicly Stated Views of Its Holders; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”

Spindletop Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 27.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.58 million, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $102.56. About 714,088 shares traded or 44.18% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 16.78% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.78% the S&P500.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $14.35 million activity. HILZINGER MATTHEW F sold $1.08M worth of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) on Tuesday, November 27. Scanlon Jennifer F. had sold 32,652 shares worth $1.39M on Monday, November 5. $2.24 million worth of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) shares were sold by COOK BRIAN J. Shares for $3.86M were sold by Dannessa Dominic A on Friday, July 27. $296,914 worth of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) was sold by Salah Gregory D. on Monday, July 30. Another trade for 8,550 shares valued at $367,559 was sold by Reale John M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold USG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.56 million shares or 5.63% less from 111.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Fin Corp stated it has 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 774 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3.65M shares. Prudential holds 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 5,347 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc reported 16,769 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 10,739 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 331,063 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 63,336 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 105,323 shares. United Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 13,061 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Com reported 775,480 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia owns 7,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schwab Charles Inv invested 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Next Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 24 analysts covering USG Corporation (NYSE:USG), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. USG Corporation had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, October 19. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, June 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by CL King on Monday, July 24. Jefferies maintained USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) rating on Wednesday, July 27. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $33 target. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of USG in report on Wednesday, May 4 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 29 by Macquarie Research. Nomura maintained USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) on Monday, September 18 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, January 5 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”.

Analysts await USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. USG’s profit will be $71.28 million for 20.97 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by USG Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Signature Bank had 88 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 26. As per Friday, April 20, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 11. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Hovde Group. Piper Jaffray maintained Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) rating on Thursday, January 18. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $161.0 target. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, June 21. On Friday, October 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. PiperJaffray upgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on Wednesday, June 13 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Tuesday, September 8 to “Hold”. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 20.