Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.57, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 37 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 25 sold and reduced positions in Putnam Premier Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 16.31 million shares, down from 16.55 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Putnam Premier Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 16 Increased: 18 New Position: 19.

U S Global Investors Inc decreased Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) stake by 56.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. U S Global Investors Inc sold 22,243 shares as Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)’s stock rose 6.35%. The U S Global Investors Inc holds 17,154 shares with $1.32 million value, down from 39,397 last quarter. Royal Gold Inc now has $5.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.48. About 1.09 million shares traded or 105.52% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 4.56% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $496.97 million. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It has a 13.8 P/E ratio. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 735,534 shares traded or 91.47% up from the average. Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) has declined 6.72% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.72% the S&P500.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Putnam Premier Income Trust for 888,094 shares. Sterneck Capital Management Llc owns 332,030 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.56% invested in the company for 4.12 million shares. The Georgia-based Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.24% in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 74,167 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Royal Gold had 3 analyst reports since October 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, November 14 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by TD Securities on Friday, November 2 to “Hold”.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $22.27M for 60.65 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.52 million activity. 500 shares were bought by Veenman Sybil E, worth $39,055 on Wednesday, September 26. 6,480 shares were sold by Heissenbuttel William Holmes, worth $595,577. The insider JENSEN TONY A sold $1.90 million. $154,500 worth of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) was bought by Sokalsky Jamie C.

