Among 3 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 10 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 24. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 18 by Deutsche Bank. See Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) latest ratings:

18/12/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $68 New Target: $72 Upgrade

10/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $72 New Target: $73 Maintain

24/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $66 New Target: $68 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $71 New Target: $73 Maintain

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Lifepoint Health Inc (LPNT) stake by 7.4% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.99. LifePoint Health Inc now has $2.52 billion valuation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.23 in 2018Q2.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Under Armour Inc Class C stake by 18,089 shares to 553,412 valued at $10.77B in 2018Q3.

Among 5 analysts covering LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LifePoint Health had 5 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 24 by Robert W. Baird. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by William Blair given on Tuesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $38.86 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 24.07 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties.

The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 21, 2017. 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT'S HISTORICAL VOLUME