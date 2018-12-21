Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 28.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 37,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,781 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.47 million, up from 129,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 1.63 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 17.99% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 4.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 82,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72.36 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 7.68 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Among 25 analysts covering Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Mondelez International Inc had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 6 by Credit Agricole. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 2. Susquehanna initiated the stock with “Positive” rating in Monday, October 26 report. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, July 23. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, August 8. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 14. Deutsche Bank initiated Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, February 15 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Tuesday, September 6 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.54 million activity. Myers Daniel P. had sold 27,963 shares worth $1.21M.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $915.91 million for 16.20 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 148,334 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $113.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 194,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 46 investors sold MDLZ shares while 396 reduced holdings. only 98 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 0.09% stake. Atria Invs Lc owns 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 17,757 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc invested in 291,128 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wealthtrust owns 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 128 shares. Avalon Ltd Com holds 191,042 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Financial Counselors has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.58% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 77,000 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Park National Oh holds 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 10,421 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 17,468 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Northstar Asset Mngmt Lc has 34,361 shares. Glovista Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 19,427 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,950 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.31% or 158,727 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold UMPQ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 186.74 million shares or 0.38% less from 187.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). 15,944 were reported by Meeder Asset Management. Moreover, Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 29,526 shares. Northern invested in 0.02% or 3.02M shares. 367,200 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 65,112 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 63,214 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 274,957 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 152,876 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 72,078 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company holds 2.62M shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc owns 2.41 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Among 15 analysts covering Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Umpqua Holdings Corp had 49 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Piper Jaffray maintained Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) on Thursday, October 19 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 20 by Stephens. As per Tuesday, August 18, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 19 by Sandler O’Neill. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Sandler O’Neill. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 21 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Thursday, June 8.