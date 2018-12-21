Vector Group LTD. (NYSE:VGR) had an increase of 6.61% in short interest. VGR’s SI was 12.77 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 6.61% from 11.98M shares previously. With 1.71M avg volume, 8 days are for Vector Group LTD. (NYSE:VGR)’s short sellers to cover VGR’s short positions. The SI to Vector Group LTD.’s float is 13.82%. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 4.30M shares traded or 121.04% up from the average. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 48.05% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M; 05/03/2018 Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

United American Securities Inc decreased Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) stake by 10.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. United American Securities Inc sold 13,360 shares as Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV)’s stock declined 18.19%. The United American Securities Inc holds 111,367 shares with $6.96 million value, down from 124,727 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co Com now has $25.84B valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 7.59 million shares traded or 44.79% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 18.85% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 17/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane from NYC makes emergency landing in Philly; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: FLIGHT MADE UNSCHEDULED STOP AT CLEVELAND-HOPKINS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH TO BE IN LOW FIVE PERCENT RANGE; 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal mid-air failure; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO: CANADA FLIGHTS MAY MOVE UP PRIORITY LIST POST HAWAII; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports April Traffic; 20/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: BREAKING: Engine manufacturer, FAA call for immediate inspections after Southwest Airlines fatality; 17/04/2018 – Southwest: Crew Reported Issues With the Number One Engine Which Resulted in Damage to the Fuselage

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.77, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Vector Group Ltd. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 67.25 million shares or 4.88% more from 64.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Florida-based Cypress has invested 0.03% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Quantbot L P, New York-based fund reported 16,638 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0% or 12,454 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has 4,124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Campbell & Com Adviser Ltd Liability Co holds 17,313 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 62,429 are owned by Lpl Financial Ltd. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 404,021 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 93,558 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Us Bancorporation De holds 0% or 7,513 shares in its portfolio. 11,970 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Victory Cap Management reported 0% stake. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc invested in 38,955 shares or 0% of the stock. 129,884 were reported by Cambridge Inv Advsr. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 188,587 shares.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate divisions. It has a 17.78 P/E ratio. The firm produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $39.46 million activity. Shares for $1.25 million were sold by LEBOW BENNETT S on Wednesday, November 28. 765,000 shares were sold by FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, worth $9.94 million.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 37.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LUV’s profit will be $596.05 million for 10.84 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $463,688 activity. Another trade for 980 shares valued at $50,241 was sold by MONTFORD JOHN T. $363,405 worth of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) was sold by Watterson Andrew M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 46 investors sold LUV shares while 256 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 424.82 million shares or 0.25% more from 423.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whitnell Company reported 260 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Management New York holds 1.5% or 253,817 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 15,000 shares. Moors Cabot Inc accumulated 0.11% or 13,832 shares. Old National Bankshares In reported 0.1% stake. Telemus Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Metropolitan Life accumulated 94,247 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Patten Gp Incorporated holds 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 210 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 632,347 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.17% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 198,004 shares. Johnson Group, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,491 shares. 103,392 were reported by Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc. Leavell Investment Management Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 157,091 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 14 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 26 report. Buckingham Research maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Friday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, September 17. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by Susquehanna. Citigroup maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Thursday, November 29. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $62 target. JP Morgan downgraded Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Tuesday, October 30 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Buckingham Research. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $60 target in Friday, October 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Wednesday, November 14 with “Overweight” rating.