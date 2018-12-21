Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 64,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.31 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $270.18M, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $93.94. About 5.20 million shares traded or 67.42% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery

Financial Consulate Inc increased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by 74.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Consulate Inc bought 96,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,851 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.37M, up from 129,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Consulate Inc who had been investing in Modine Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 192,509 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 44.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 88,951 shares. British Columbia Investment Corp has 0.3% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sigma Planning reported 21,113 shares. Sg Americas Secs reported 108,957 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 9,535 were reported by Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc. Kornitzer Ks stated it has 44,726 shares. Novare Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 5,190 shares. Blair William And Il has 293,499 shares. 668,971 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board. Schulhoff stated it has 24,204 shares. Coe Cap Limited Liability Com reported 1.78% stake. Town And Country Bank & Trust And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 6,248 shares. Savant Capital Limited holds 0.08% or 3,722 shares. Campbell And Communication Inv Adviser Ltd Company, Maryland-based fund reported 2,200 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 15.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.67 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 12.17 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.04% EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Thursday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital on Wednesday, March 7 with “Buy”. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5. S&P Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 29 report. Loop Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $128 target in Friday, October 27 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, January 8 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 28. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, October 27. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 1.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Selected as One of America’s Most JUST Companies – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Analyst: FedEx, UPS surcharge increases to play ‘big role in the future of free shipping’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bert’s December Dividend Stock Watch List – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “UPS Passes Early Holiday-Season Test – The Wall Street Journal” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx, UPS prep for delivery blitz – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $828,076 activity. On Wednesday, August 22 Willis George sold $523,218 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 4,312 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold MOD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.16 million shares or 5.40% less from 45.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company owns 139,728 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Invesco Ltd reported 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Ckw Fincl Gp reported 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 29,343 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Utd Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 102,557 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,962 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Bridgeway Cap invested in 0.04% or 265,700 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 21,898 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 86,994 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Bankshares reported 1 shares stake. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Incorporated has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).

Financial Consulate Inc, which manages about $333.98 million and $175.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 194,317 shares to 57,007 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 85,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,641 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

Among 4 analysts covering Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Modine Manufacturing had 8 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) rating on Friday, May 26. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $2200 target. Seaport Global maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report. Gabelli initiated it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Tuesday, January 31 report. The stock of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 29 by ValuEngine. Zacks downgraded the shares of MOD in report on Tuesday, August 4 to “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23.0 target in Tuesday, September 5 report. On Thursday, March 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy”.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $250,302 activity.