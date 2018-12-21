Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 3,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,987 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.49 million, down from 50,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $94.31. About 3.18 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 119.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,137 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06M, up from 4,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $729.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $153.83. About 39.17 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 18/04/2018 – Apple Faces the Music — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 15.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.67 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 12.22 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.04% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $828,076 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $304,858 was sold by Barber James J..

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Excnge Trd Alphadex (FNY) by 37,084 shares to 45,180 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 17,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 43,021 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros Incorporated has 1.15% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 41,201 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 605,000 shares. Wade G W accumulated 97,027 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Stillwater Cap Advsr Limited Co reported 84,644 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 155,657 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 217,120 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset stated it has 1,771 shares. Moreover, West Oak Cap has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 792 shares. Country Club Co Na reported 50,917 shares stake. Moreover, Fairview Investment Mngmt Limited Co has 2.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 342,641 shares. 13,245 are held by Strategic Advsr Ltd. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 10,371 shares. Capwealth Limited Liability has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Benin Management reported 3.86% stake.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Super Hubs and New Network Technologies Enabling Superior On-Time Delivery Performance – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Disney ups dividend – MarketWatch” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noble Corp.: Expectations For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “More planes, bigger facilities part of UPS’ peak season plans – Memphis Business Journal” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can FedEx Weather The Storm Of A Recession? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E, worth $2.98 million.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple could move production if tariffs skyrocket – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CNBC: Apple bids for violent Israeli TV show – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Tech IPOs That Fell on Their Faces in 2018 – Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Qualcomm’s Dividend Safe? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple supplier shares sink on latest news – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

