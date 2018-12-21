United Services Automobile Association increased Nisource Inc (NI) stake by 4108.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association acquired 415,414 shares as Nisource Inc (NI)’s stock declined 1.30%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 425,526 shares with $10.60 million value, up from 10,112 last quarter. Nisource Inc now has $9.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 2.16M shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 0.85% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.31, from 1.88 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 44 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 28 reduced and sold their equity positions in Northfield Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 27.35 million shares, up from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Northfield Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 24 Increased: 36 New Position: 8.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services and products primarily to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $638.66 million. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. It has a 21.63 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 126,212 shares traded or 32.12% up from the average. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) has declined 23.06% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.06% the S&P500.

United Services Automobile Association decreased Dowdupont Inc stake by 529,190 shares to 1.91M valued at $122.61M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) stake by 88,810 shares and now owns 19,559 shares. National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) was reduced too.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $785,166 activity. Shares for $722,334 were sold by Hightman Carrie J. On Thursday, November 8 Brown Donald Eugene sold $62,832 worth of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 2,400 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NiSource had 15 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2. Bank of America maintained the shares of NI in report on Monday, October 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $26 target in Tuesday, October 16 report. The stock of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, October 5. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) earned “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, September 10. Citigroup maintained the shares of NI in report on Thursday, November 29 with “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NI in report on Monday, December 17 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) rating on Monday, November 19. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $27 target.