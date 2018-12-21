Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,492 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.80M, down from 43,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $108.81. About 5.27 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 8.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 11,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 140,240 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.97M, up from 129,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 1.44M shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 2.91% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 07/05/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions is now serving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to their office coffee service customers; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT); 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold LNT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 161.68 million shares or 0.31% more from 161.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 214,278 shares. Vanguard Group invested 0.04% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) for 617,209 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT). Barclays Public Limited accumulated 0.01% or 346,902 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) for 4,802 shares. Sei Investments Com has 247,501 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 12,958 shares. Inv Service Inc owns 27,429 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 0.04% stake. 2,904 were accumulated by Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 140,240 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 44,236 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 3,279 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $54,748 activity.

Among 11 analysts covering Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Alliant Energy had 25 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, October 24. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, August 25 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, January 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”. The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Guggenheim. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, December 18 to “Hold”. On Monday, November 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, November 8. The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 10.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abbott Labs, Albermarle, Boston Scientific, BP, Embraer, Intuit, Marathon Oil, Norfolk Southern and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Abeona Therapeutics, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Alliant Energy, Cytokinetics, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Energy agrees to close Iowa nuclear plant by end of 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2018. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 12/14: (ALQA) (BEL) (GPS) Higher; (DTEA) (AXON) (WBA) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $36.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 25,332 shares to 611,747 shares, valued at $43.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 19,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,848 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. JOHRI AKHIL also sold $465,591 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, July 26.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 EPS, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 17.66 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burt Wealth holds 0.11% or 1,680 shares. Focused Limited Liability reported 775,900 shares stake. First Merchants Corp accumulated 1.56% or 67,877 shares. American Natl Bank holds 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,881 shares. Highland Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 54,595 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe), Luxembourg-based fund reported 55,173 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership has 35,000 shares. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 13,140 shares. 9,322 were reported by Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 19,871 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 7,595 shares. Moreover, Consulate has 0.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 2,778 were accumulated by Washington Tru National Bank & Trust. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dodge Cox holds 2,200 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 3,430 shares to 4,855 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.