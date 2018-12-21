Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 8.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 176,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $570.25M, up from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $246.61. About 2.79M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 122.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 44,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,833 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.54M, up from 35,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 80,765 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 31.09% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $28.26 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.65 million on Thursday, September 13. WILENSKY GAIL R sold 5,740 shares worth $1.51M. 163 shares were sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin, worth $44,796. HOOPER MICHELE J had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.32M. $4.07 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by WILSON D ELLEN on Friday, August 24.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $19.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.67 million shares to 6.64 million shares, valued at $219.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 248,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Cambrex Corp Com (NYSE:CBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oarsman Cap Inc accumulated 0.3% or 2,805 shares. Penobscot accumulated 16,932 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,011 shares. The Illinois-based Dsc Advsrs Lp has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Veritas (Uk) Limited reported 114,558 shares. Mad River Investors invested in 1,350 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.02% or 868,355 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 1.64% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 283,886 shares. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 1,676 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 42,500 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,822 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd holds 1.33% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,132 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.9% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 54,949 shares.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 107,327 shares to 36,930 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 203,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,037 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $547,543 activity. Shares for $119,050 were bought by GIBBONS DALE. $592,264 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was bought by Vecchione Kenneth. SNYDER DONALD D also sold $263,880 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) on Monday, July 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 30 investors sold WAL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 86.60 million shares or 2.25% more from 84.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 51,376 are held by Citigroup. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 187,403 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity holds 0.15% or 499,315 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 829 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Brandywine Mngmt Ltd invested in 78,461 shares. State Street has invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Bluemountain Mgmt Lc reported 77,528 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 114,879 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 21,610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.19% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 17,500 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Lc has 2.88% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

