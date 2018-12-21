Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 8.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 5,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 62,394 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.19 million, down from 68,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $91.95. About 12.05M shares traded or 11.64% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 34.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 13,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 52,165 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.88M, up from 38,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $240.25. About 6.16 million shares traded or 65.69% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. $50,004 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Fish Kathleen B. Magesvaran Suranjan sold 16,354 shares worth $1.54M. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $183,582 worth of stock. $1.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Majoras Deborah P sold $451,186 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, August 22. 3,410 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $284,810.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 19.00 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $416.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,067 shares to 7,430 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 3,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl New A (NASDAQ:MAR).

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, July 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 4 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, September 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Suntrust Robinson to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, July 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 3 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, December 18 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 19 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, October 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amarillo National Bank reported 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parsec Financial Mgmt invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tcw has 1.39 million shares. Fenimore Asset Inc reported 0.01% stake. Nine Masts Cap accumulated 10,452 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Blue Financial Capital stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.48% or 16,226 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,926 shares. Beutel Goodman And Co Limited holds 403,508 shares. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 0.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 131,507 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Oh owns 1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 21,045 shares. Blume Management has 1,832 shares. Paragon Capital Management holds 0.73% or 10,308 shares. 147,270 are owned by Lee Danner & Bass. Massachusetts-based Renaissance Investment Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $28.26 million activity. $4.07 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by WILSON D ELLEN. 26,033 shares valued at $7.05M were sold by Nelson Steven H on Friday, September 7. Shine Kenneth Irwin sold $45,262 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, July 18. WILENSKY GAIL R had sold 5,880 shares worth $1.65M on Wednesday, November 28. $1.32 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by HOOPER MICHELE J.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $549.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 28,100 shares to 21,470 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cable One Inc by 354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).