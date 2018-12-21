Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 7.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 10,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,508 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.21M, up from 144,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 7.56M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 515,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 65.72M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60 billion, down from 66.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 1.22 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 10.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $67.76 million activity. Khan Fareed A bought $508,954 worth of stock or 8,190 shares. 17,825 shares were bought by CAHILLANE STEVEN A, worth $1.10 million on Monday, November 19.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.96 per share. K’s profit will be $305.38M for 16.44 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.98% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg: Should Investors Buy At This Price? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg comments on insider buying activity – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Sanchez Energy Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg: Is There Something Special About K? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Kellogg Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust, which manages about $4.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 199,711 shares to 968,966 shares, valued at $73.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $984.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) by 8,700 shares to 10,465 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 21,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,995 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

