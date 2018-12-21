Usca Ria Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; TRIAD GUARANTY (TGIC) Shorts Raised By 0.09%

TRIAD GUARANTY INC (OTCMKTS:TGIC) had an increase of 0.09% in short interest. TGIC’s SI was 639,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.09% from 638,500 shares previously. With 12,400 avg volume, 52 days are for TRIAD GUARANTY INC (OTCMKTS:TGIC)’s short sellers to cover TGIC’s short positions. The stock decreased 24.33% or $0.037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1151. About 400 shares traded. Triad Guaranty Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIC) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Usca Ria Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 7.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Usca Ria Llc sold 12,538 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Usca Ria Llc holds 148,569 shares with $16.99 million value, down from 161,107 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $781.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $101.77. About 28.89M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts

Triad Guaranty Inc., through its subsidiary, Triad Guaranty Insurance Corporation, operates mortgage guaranty insurance business in run-off under two corrective orders issued by the Illinois Department of Insurance. The company has market cap of $1.87 million.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.34 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, July 17 with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $130 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 20 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, October 12. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 20. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Atlantic Securities.

Usca Ria Llc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 3,478 shares to 43,122 valued at $9.23M in 2018Q3. It also upped Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 3,153 shares and now owns 93,320 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Skba Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 1.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iowa-based United Fire Group has invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Com reported 68,559 shares stake. Thompson Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 3.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Patten Group Inc Inc stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Weatherly Asset LP has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 270,786 were reported by Stock Yards Natl Bank Tru. Cullen Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gibraltar Cap Management holds 5.91% or 65,837 shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id owns 10,496 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Goodman Fin Corp accumulated 3,113 shares. Bellecapital Limited invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 77,829 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Inc reported 3.95% stake. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Co accumulated 61,443 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C also sold $1.12 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, December 3. Hogan Kathleen T had sold 36,500 shares worth $4.06 million. Shares for $13.09 million were sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. 20,000 shares were sold by BROD FRANK H, worth $2.15M on Wednesday, October 31. 203,418 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya.