Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 18.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,195 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61 million, down from 21,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 3.65 million shares traded or 42.59% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 19.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 11,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,735 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.01 million, down from 57,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.78. About 2.12 million shares traded or 3.17% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23B for 15.00 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.80% EPS growth.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.51 million for 16.07 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

More recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: V.F. Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Monday – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018. Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corp. announces new company name for jeanswear business – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: December 06, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2.