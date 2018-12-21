Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 476.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 35,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,260 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $928,000, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 1.93 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 179.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 8,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,451 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.19 million, up from 4,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 349,003 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 10.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MSC Industrial Direct declares $0.63 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Presents At Robert W. Baird 2017 Global Industrial Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Presents At William Blair 2018 Growth Stock Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2018. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Presents At The William Blair 2017 Growth Stock Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2017 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “MSC Industrial (MSM) Announces Acquisition of All Integrated Solutions – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: May 01, 2018.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “OSK vs. GNTX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gentex: Investing In The Future Of Cars – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentex Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gentex to Demonstrate New Aftermarket Products at SEMA 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 19, 2018.

