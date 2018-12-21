Valley National Bancorp (VLY) EPS Estimated At $0.22; Heico Has 1.21 Sentiment

Heico Corp (HEI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. It’s down -3.02, from 4.23 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 130 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 107 decreased and sold their stock positions in Heico Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 38.70 million shares, down from 65.85 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Heico Corp in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 91 Increased: 68 New Position: 62.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. The firm operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management divisions. It has a 14.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $58,982 activity. LARUSSO MICHAEL L had sold 3,100 shares worth $28,892. Shares for $30,090 were sold by KORDE GERALD.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold Valley National Bancorp shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 189.90 million shares or 3.90% more from 182.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 284,558 shares. First National Communication invested in 0.02% or 14,100 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 20,489 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has 7,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Visionary Asset reported 30,800 shares. 360,100 are held by Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 77,848 shares. Mendon Advsrs stated it has 0.72% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Maltese Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 46,198 shares. Orrstown Inc stated it has 1,350 shares. Highlander Lc has 47,933 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated holds 3.91M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Paragon Ltd stated it has 23,056 shares.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.82 billion. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. It has a 39.42 P/E ratio. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts.

Stone Run Capital Llc holds 3.48% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation for 81,898 shares. Riverbridge Partners Llc owns 1.75 million shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chilton Investment Co Llc has 1.83% invested in the company for 601,743 shares. The Nevada-based Navellier & Associates Inc has invested 1.66% in the stock. Eulav Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 401,550 shares.