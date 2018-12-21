Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 5.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,570 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.95 million, up from 124,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 24.54 million shares traded or 104.78% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 204.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,339 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, up from 2,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 14.29M shares traded or 279.12% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32M and $334.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,375 shares to 74,431 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Schlumberger subsidiary closing offices in South Texas, cutting 188 jobs – Houston Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Rings The Alarm On North America – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Encana, Schlumberger Drop into Fridayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Fracking Slump Deepens as Schlumberger Walks Oil `Tightrope’ – Bloomberg” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. AYAT SIMON sold $3.40 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,982 are held by Hellman Jordan Mgmt Incorporated Ma. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 21,902 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 87.18M shares. Insight 2811 Inc has invested 0.46% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Palisade Asset Mngmt has 0.28% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 34,401 shares. Janney Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 287,279 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 133,771 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Timber Creek Cap Management Lc reported 0.96% stake. Tributary Mgmt Lc reported 7,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital owns 6,410 shares. First Mercantile holds 16,793 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. North American Management has 0.4% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 39,822 shares. 21,246 were accumulated by Palladium Ltd Co. Fayez Sarofim reported 0.02% stake. Tdam Usa reported 49,780 shares stake.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Monday, January 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, June 27. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, September 3. The company was maintained on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, January 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 4. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, October 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, October 23 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 4 report.

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84 billion and $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 7,764 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $146.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 2,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,556 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. JOHRI AKHIL sold $465,591 worth of stock or 3,428 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 7,595 shares. Greenwood Gearhart has invested 2.78% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parthenon Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 2,247 shares in its portfolio. Allen Investment Management Ltd Liability stated it has 8,821 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 97,044 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 1.03 million shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Profund Advisors Lc owns 23,079 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Parsons Cap Ri has invested 0.63% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hikari, Japan-based fund reported 163,350 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associate Limited stated it has 3.68% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Duncker Streett & Inc has invested 0.6% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Contravisory Invest accumulated 161 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 63,477 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp holds 0.03% or 6,402 shares in its portfolio.