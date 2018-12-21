Among 5 analysts covering South32 Limited (LON:S32), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. South32 Limited had 14 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 26 by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 18. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by UBS. Citigroup maintained South32 Limited (LON:S32) on Monday, December 10 with “Buy” rating. HSBC upgraded South32 Limited (LON:S32) rating on Wednesday, October 31. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 230 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 24 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 12. The company was maintained on Friday, October 5 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 27. The stock of South32 Limited (LON:S32) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Deutsche Bank. See South32 Limited (LON:S32) latest ratings:

10/12/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

05/12/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 New Target: GBX 210.00 Upgrade

31/10/2018 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 225.00 New Target: GBX 230.00 Upgrade

15/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

05/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

02/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 235.00 New Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

27/09/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 215.00 Unchanged

17/09/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

11/09/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 210.00 New Target: GBX 235.00 Upgrade

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Globus Med Inc (GMED) stake by 2.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 26,996 shares as Globus Med Inc (GMED)’s stock declined 14.35%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 1.23 million shares with $70.08 million value, down from 1.26M last quarter. Globus Med Inc now has $4.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 555,886 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has risen 15.76% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q EPS 39c; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 02/04/2018 – globus medical, inc. | fortress™ radiopaque bone cement (fortre | K172269 | 03/27/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining firm primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has market cap of 8.89 billion GBP. The firm has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It has a 7.04 P/E ratio. It also exports its products.

The stock decreased 0.72% or GBX 1.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 178.7. About 1.01 million shares traded. South32 Limited (LON:S32) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent South32 Limited (LON:S32) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Colombian court hands major win to South32, won’t have to pay damages – MINING.com” on September 21, 2018, also Mining.com with their article: “South32 to spin off South Africa coal business – MINING.com” published on November 27, 2017, Mining.com published: “South32 buys stake in Canada’s Arizona Mining for $81 million – MINING.com” on May 02, 2017. More interesting news about South32 Limited (LON:S32) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “South32 in talks with Anglo American to buy manganese unit – MINING.com” published on February 18, 2016 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “South32 looking for assets despite $1.75bn loss, massive layoffs – MINING.com” with publication date: February 25, 2016.

Among 4 analysts covering Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Globus Medical had 5 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 25. The stock of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 2. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, June 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.77 million shares or 1.87% more from 59.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw accumulated 6,480 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 221,988 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). 3,706 were reported by Campbell & Co Adviser Limited Company. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 51 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 31,292 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Verition Fund Mgmt Llc holds 4,916 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 10,379 were reported by Us Savings Bank De. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 700 shares. Nwq Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co holds 290,249 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% or 80,546 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 167 shares. Victory Management reported 1.19M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UBS Starts Globus Medical (GMED) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “Big Corporations Are Investing in Surgical Robots. Should You? – The Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Globus Medical Enters International Market with ExcelsiusGPS® Robotic Guidance and Navigation System – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: December 19, 2018.