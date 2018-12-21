Van Eck Associates Decreased Its Ternium Sa (TX) Holding; Peoples Bancorp Has 1.28 Sentiment

Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.11, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 51 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 40 reduced and sold their holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 10.69 million shares, down from 10.75 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Peoples Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 32 Increased: 38 New Position: 13.

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased Ternium Sa (TX) stake by 11.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 41,537 shares as Ternium Sa (TX)’s stock rose 7.96%. The Van Eck Associates Corp holds 313,982 shares with $9.51M value, down from 355,519 last quarter. Ternium Sa now has $5.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 145,478 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 2.15% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. for 227,510 shares. Pl Capital Advisors Llc owns 204,024 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 359,364 shares. The California-based Private Management Group Inc has invested 0.56% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 179,280 shares.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding firm for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products. The company has market cap of $573.32 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and direct and indirect consumer loans. It has a 13.59 P/E ratio. It also offers overdraft protection services; debit and automated teller machine cards; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashierÂ’s checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 67,261 shares traded or 77.60% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) has declined 3.21% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.57 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $12.76 million for 11.23 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

Van Eck Associates Corp increased Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) stake by 493,367 shares to 1.40 million valued at $213.67 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 12,622 shares and now owns 46,364 shares. Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) was raised too.

Analysts await Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 65.22% or $0.60 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TX’s profit will be $298.41 million for 4.51 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.49 actual EPS reported by Ternium S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.96% negative EPS growth.