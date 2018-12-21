Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Polyone Corp (POL) stake by 2.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 18,010 shares as Polyone Corp (POL)’s stock declined 26.78%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 614,865 shares with $26.88M value, down from 632,875 last quarter. Polyone Corp now has $2.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 782,600 shares traded or 54.19% up from the average. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 31.01% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.01% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Carolina Finl Corp New (CARO) stake by 79.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc acquired 57,888 shares as Carolina Finl Corp New (CARO)’s stock declined 20.31%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 130,884 shares with $4.94M value, up from 72,996 last quarter. Carolina Finl Corp New now has $640.31M valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 105,835 shares traded or 50.28% up from the average. Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) has declined 12.65% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CARO News: 30/04/2018 – Carolina Financial 1Q EPS 19c; 23/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carolina Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARO)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) stake by 23,545 shares to 11,068 valued at $3.33M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) stake by 213,761 shares and now owns 380,800 shares. Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Carolina Financial Corporation Announces Stock Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Carolina Financial Corporation Reports Results for Third Quarter of 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Carolina Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) CEO Jerry Rexroad on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carolina Financial had 2 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Tuesday, July 10 to “Market Perform”. The stock of Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, October 26.

Among 5 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. PolyOne had 5 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Wellington Shields.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 17 investors sold POL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.98 million shares or 4.41% less from 74.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Gsa Prns Llp owns 22,767 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Atwood & Palmer holds 0% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 501 shares. 11,841 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 53,313 shares. Assetmark invested in 1,404 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 1.43M shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 20,326 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher, a New York-based fund reported 571,000 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Technology has invested 0.02% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Principal Fincl Gp Inc invested in 0.02% or 400,462 shares. Morgan Stanley has 204,996 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) stake by 57,525 shares to 876,175 valued at $69.24M in 2018Q3. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 35,965 shares and now owns 635,936 shares. Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) was raised too.

Analysts await PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. POL’s profit will be $32.73 million for 16.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by PolyOne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.87% negative EPS growth.