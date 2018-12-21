Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 19.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 85,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 364,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.00M, down from 450,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 90,914 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 22.29% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 35.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 60,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,033 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.28M, down from 169,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $149.26. About 378,787 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 55.91% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Since November 2, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.12 million activity. Affeldt Eric also bought $102,880 worth of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Cedar Fair had 30 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus initiated it with “Buy” rating and $78 target in Friday, April 21 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of FUN in report on Thursday, February 18 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Hilliard Lyons. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, August 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, November 2. As per Monday, June 19, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, October 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Friday, July 8.

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 81.19% or $0.82 from last year’s $1.01 per share. FUN’s profit will be $10.72 million for 62.59 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -94.95% negative EPS growth.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $527.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,905 shares to 39,459 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.36, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold FUN shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.42 million shares or 2.39% less from 28.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 1,299 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 355,074 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amg Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 19,558 shares. Crawford Counsel has invested 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Moors Cabot Inc owns 4,300 shares. 3,921 were reported by Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability. Whittier Tru invested 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). 81,775 are owned by Brown Advisory. Neuberger Berman Group has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Morgan Stanley holds 1.14M shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank & Tru Com holds 7,495 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Private Advisor Grp Llc has invested 0.05% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Epoch Investment Incorporated owns 464,662 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $18.68 million activity. $924,925 worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was sold by KAPUT JIM L on Thursday, August 9. 1,393 Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares with value of $254,849 were sold by Cho Michael. GAGNIER HUGH K sold $1.42 million worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on Thursday, August 23. $6.05 million worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was sold by LUDWICK ANDREW K. $104,344 worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was sold by SMITH MICHAEL A on Tuesday, August 14. Shares for $444,900 were sold by Heel Joachim.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 9,245 shares to 38,620 shares, valued at $45.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 35,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 32.86% or $0.70 from last year’s $2.13 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $152.27M for 13.19 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.43% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Zebra Tech had 33 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Barrington Research on Friday, May 13. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Monday, October 10. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $110 target in Wednesday, August 12 report. J.P. Morgan downgraded Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) rating on Monday, February 26. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $150.0 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, May 9 by Morgan Stanley. Imperial Capital maintained Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on Monday, February 27 with “In-Line” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 26 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, June 8. Imperial Capital upgraded the shares of ZBRA in report on Wednesday, November 29 to “Outperform” rating.