Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Forms $2.61 Double Bottom; Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Had 4 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Man Group PLC (LON:EMG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Man Group PLC had 10 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) earned “Hold” rating by Numis Securities on Wednesday, August 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 8 by Numis Securities. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Buy” on Friday, October 19. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 23 by Jefferies. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Shore Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, December 5 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 9 report. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Numis Securities on Monday, October 8. See Man Group plc (LON:EMG) latest ratings:

05/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 175.00 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 190.00 Upgrade

19/10/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

08/10/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 176.00 Maintain

09/08/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 190.00 New Target: GBX 190.00 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 185.00 New Target: GBX 178.00 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 190.00 New Target: GBX 190.00 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 175.00 New Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 192.00 New Target: GBX 214.00 Upgrade

The stock increased 2.30% or GBX 3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 133.5. About 2.54M shares traded. Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.08 billion GBP. The firm offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It has a 8.24 P/E ratio. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.