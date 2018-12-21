VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) Forms $147.02 Double Top; Sellas Life Sciences Group (SLS) Shorts Increased By 12.66%

VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) formed double top with $151.43 target or 3.00% above today’s $147.02 share price. VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) has $17.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 1.16M shares traded or 17.85% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 39.16% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07

Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) had an increase of 12.66% in short interest. SLS’s SI was 2.35M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 12.66% from 2.09 million shares previously. With 4.39 million avg volume, 1 days are for Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS)’s short sellers to cover SLS’s short positions. The SI to Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc’s float is 14.47%. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 185,194 shares traded. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) has declined 79.14% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SLS News: 15/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Group Announces Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New Patent Covering Composition of Matter for WT-1 Peptides; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – CLINICALLY AND STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT EFFICACY IN TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 16/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Reports Corporate Highlights, Advancements for its Cancer Immunotherapy Pipeline and 2017 Financial; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 2b NeuVax™ (nelipepimut-S) Clinical Trial in Combination with Herceptin® in HER2 1+/2+ Breast Cancer Patients; 17/05/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences to Present Phase 1/2 Clinical Data of Galinpepimut-S (GPS) in Ovarian Cancer at the 2018 American Society; 16/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Reports Corporate Highlights, Advancements for its Cancer Immunotherapy Pipeline and 2017 Financial Results; 21/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Barbara A. Wood as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secret; 24/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP – TORRE’S EMPLOYMENT AS CHIEF REGULATORY OFFICER AND SENIOR VP, TECHNICAL OPERATIONS WOULD CEASE, EFFECTIVE APRIL 27; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences’ Phase 2 Results for Galinpepimut-S in High-Risk Multiple Myeloma Presented at European Society for Bloo; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN COMBINATION WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 25.84% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.89 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $135.39M for 32.82 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. VeriSign had 4 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of VRSN in report on Friday, November 2 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2.